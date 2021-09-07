About the Program

The 2021 IMF Youth Fellowship Program provides an opportunity for young participants to become part of the global effort to build forward better and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to the crisis. Participants in the program will experience firsthand the IMF virtual Annual Meetings and participate in virtual training led by IMF experts. Selected fellows will get the opportunity to participate in a 2-day virtual workshop to meet with IMF management and senior staff and discuss current global economic issues including inclusive growth, inequality, digital economy and climate change.

Application Criteria

Applicants should:

Be between 20 and 32 years of age

Have demonstrated experience in one or more of the following: Social activism and/or engaging with a civil society organization Entrepreneurship and/or participating in a start-up Content creators (bloggers/ vloggers) and/or contributors to independent media organizations Journalist (affiliated with a news/media outlet or working as an independent journalist)

Have knowledge and expertise in international studies, basic economics and development including climate change, inequality and the digital economy

Be students or graduates in the fields of international relations, development, communications, journalism, economics, or related disciplines

Have basic knowledge of English (for the training program and Annual Meetings coverage).

Apply Now by September 24.

Timeline

Phase I: Fellowship program accepts applications via the application form.

September 9 – Announcement

September 24 – Deadline for applications

Phase II: Selected participants will join an intensive capacity building program during the Annual Meetings

October 4 – Shortlisted participants announced

October 11 - 17 – Virtual Workshop on current global economic issues including inclusive growth, inequality, digital economy and climate change; Coverage of the Annual Meetings seminars and events

October 12 – Group presentations on: Inequality Climate Change Digital Economy and FinTech



Benefits of participation

As a successful applicant, you can expect to:

Experience deep engagement and networking opportunities with scholars, leaders and IMF experts on issues of global importance such as climate change, inequality, inclusive growth, and the digital economy

Participate in a virtual capacity building program, including sessions on ‘presenting with impact’ and storytelling

Have access to the Annual Meetings seminars and events

Become part of the IMF Youth Network to connect with previous IMF Youth Fellows and stay informed of future opportunities, events and publications

Receive a certificate of completion of the IMF Youth Fellowship Program

